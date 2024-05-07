HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Expected Today At 10:30 AM; Steps To Download Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Class10 results today, 7 May by 10:30 am. Earlier the board was expected to release the 10th results by 10 May 2024. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2024 Class 10 score at HPBOSE official website, hpbose.org.

Students are advised to keep their HPBOSE Class 10th roll numbers handy because they will only be able to check their score easily through roll numbers after the announcement of the result.

The HPBOSE Class 10th exams were held from 2 March to 21 March 2024. Around one lakh students participated in the exam.