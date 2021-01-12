AISSEE 2021: How to Download Admit Cards; Check Steps Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 11 January, released the admit card or hall ticket for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 on its official website, nta.ac.in or aissee.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on 7 February.

The entrance exam will be held for admissions to classes 6 to 9 in 33 Sainik schools across the country for the 2021-22 academic year.

The AISSEE exam will be a pen and paper-based test in which students will have to fill answers in their OMR sheets. It will be a 150-minutes-long MCQ test for class 6 admissions and 180-minutes-long test for class 9 admissions.

AISSEE will be held in 176 cities across 380 centres. A total of 1,33,515 candidates will appear for the exam. Of these, 98,944 candidates will appear for class 6 admissions and 34,571 candidates will appear for the class 9 entrance exam.