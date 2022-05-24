Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE Term 1, 2 Combined Scorecards Release Today
GBSHSE will be releasing the combined scorecards HSSC term1,2 results
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to release the consolidated result of HSSC or Class 12 final examination on Tuesday, 24 May 2022.
Candidates can access the scorecards through schools by logging on gbshse.info.
GBSHSE HSSC exam 2022 was held in two terms. As per the official statement, separate mark sheets will not be prepared for each term, there will be a combined mark sheet with marks secured by candidates in each term.
In total, 18,112 students appeared for Goa HSSC exams this year, out of which 16783 or 92.66% have passed. As per the reports, the pass percentage for girls (94.58%) is better than boys (90.66%).
Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: Official Statement
As per the official statement, “There is no separate marksheet for Term 1& Term 2 exam. Only one marksheet will be issued by combining the performance of Term 1, Term 2 and Internal Assessment. The consolidated result sheet will have Term 1 and Term 2 marks which will be shared with the schools. As the scorecards will be available on school login, students are advised to contact their schools to get it."
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2022: How to Check
Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.info
On the homepage, click on HSSC April 2022 result link.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
You will have to enter your seat number/registration details for login
Your HSSC Goa board Class 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Check your marks and save the result for future reference
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.