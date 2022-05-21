ADVERTISEMENT

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: How to Check Class 12th Results on GBSHSE Website

GBSHSE Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 05 pm on Saturday.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC)/ Class 12 exams on Saturday, 21 May 2022. Result will be announced for Term 2 of GBSHSE Class 12 exams 2022.

Goa Board will release the result on the official website of GBSHSE: gbshse.info. Therefore, students who appeared for the exam are advised login on the website after the declaration of result.

Result Time: GBSHSE Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 05 pm on Saturday.
How to Check Goa Board Class 12 2022 Result?

  • Go to the official website GBSHSE: gbshse.info

  • Click on HSSC April 2022 result link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your seat number/registration details and login

  • Your HSSC Goa board Class 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

  • Check your marks and save the result for future reference

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 exams were conducted from 05 to 23 April 2022.

Goa Board class 12 mark sheets will be available for download to affiliated schools from 24 May 2022 (09 am onwards), reported NDTV. Schools will have to sign in using their registered credentials in order to download the mark sheets.

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from the school, the report added.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Goa Board class 12 results.

