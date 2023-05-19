Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: Download GBSHSE Results Here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has confirmed the official date and time of class 10th result 2023. The Goa Board SSC (10th) result will be declared by the concerned officials on Saturday, 20 May 2023 at 4:30 pm.
Candidates who have appeared in the Goa Board Exam 2023 this year can download and check their results from the official website, gbshse.in by following the below mentioned steps.
This year Goa Board Exams were held in terms. The first term was conducted from 10 November 2022 while as the second term was held from 1 April 2023 and concluded on 22 April 2023. The practical exams were held from 1 March 2023 onwards.
The Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be declared through a press conference at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorium Goa.
Candidates would be able to download and check their Goa Board 10th marksheets from the official website by using their school login credentials. The date of downloading the marksheets is Monday, 22 May 2023, 9 am onwards.
This year, approximately 20476 students had registered for the Goa Board SSC Exams 2023.
How To Download the Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023?
Go to the official website of GBSHSE - gbshse.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link that reads 'Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023.'
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter your login details like roll number, password, date of birth, and more.
Hit the submit option.
Your Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
