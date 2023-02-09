Goa Board Class 10 Term 1 Result Released at result1.gbshse.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the term 1 result for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th students yesterday, 8 February 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can download Goa Board SSC/Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 on the official website at result1.gbshse.in.

The candidates will need to enter their required credentials such as seat number, school index, and date of birth to login and get access to the result. The Board has also opened the OMR re-verification portal for Goa SSC term 1 result 2022 which will help candidates to view their responses along with the response sheet on the website.