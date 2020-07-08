Push 3rd-Year Open Book Exams to Aug: HRD Min Told DU, Says Source

In what may come as a temporary relief to students, the University of Delhi (DU) has been asked by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to postpone its controversial Open Book Examinations for final-year students to August, said a source familiar with the matter.

According to the source, the decision was taken at a meeting with DU officials, which was chaired by HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal. Although Pokhriyal tweeted that the ministry had discussed a “synchronized calendar for DU admissions & CBSE examination results etc,” he did not mention anything about the directive.