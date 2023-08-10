The DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 is set to be declared today, Thursday, 10 August, on the official website for candidates. As per the latest official details, one can download the DU UG 2nd merit list from the website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who are patiently waiting for the second merit list to release must stay alert and go through the announcements online. The University will announce important details on its site so that it is easier for candidates to check them.

