The DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 is set to be declared today, Thursday, 10 August, on the official website for candidates. As per the latest official details, one can download the DU UG 2nd merit list from the website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who are patiently waiting for the second merit list to release must stay alert and go through the announcements online. The University will announce important details on its site so that it is easier for candidates to check them.
Candidates who were not selected in the first merit list have a chance to get selected in the DU UG 2nd merit list 2023, which is scheduled to release today, 10 August. To know more about the merit list, you have to update the website - admission.uod.ac.in. All announcements will be available online for every interested candidate.
It is important to note that the DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 date and time are announced earlier. Interested candidates should take note of the latest announcements if they want to check the list of shortlisted students.
DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023: Important Details
As per the latest details, the list of seats which were vacant after the first round of admissions was officially published. Interested candidates can check the subject and college-wise number of seats available for the second round of admissions on the CSAS portal.
It is important to note that the DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 is scheduled to be announced today, Thursday, 10 August, at 5 pm on the official website for everyone to check.
One must go through the details mentioned on the merit list carefully after the link is activated online by the university.
According to the list, most of the popular colleges filled a majority of their seats during the first round of admissions. The University of Delhi has approximately 71,000 seats for undergraduate courses.
DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 online:
Visit the official CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states "DU UG 2nd merit list 2023" on the homepage.
Enter your login details and verify them before submitting them.
The merit list for the second round of admissions will display on the screen.
Download the list from the website and save a hard copy.
