DU PG 2022 5th Admission List Released for a Few Courses: Latest Details Here

The University of Delhi (UoD) has officially released the fifth admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can go through the DU PG 2022 5th admission list on the official website. The website that one should visit to check the fifth admission list is admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can check the admission list and also browse through the latest updates on the aforementioned website. It is important to note that the admission list was formally released on Monday, 26 December, for all candidates.

