DU PG 2022 5th Admission List Released for a Few Courses: Latest Details Here
DU PG 2022: The fifth admission list can be downloaded from admission.uod.ac.in.
The University of Delhi (UoD) has officially released the fifth admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can go through the DU PG 2022 5th admission list on the official website. The website that one should visit to check the fifth admission list is admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can check the admission list and also browse through the latest updates on the aforementioned website. It is important to note that the admission list was formally released on Monday, 26 December, for all candidates.
You must download the DU PG 2022 5th admission list from the official website - admission.uod.ac.in soon. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for the admission process on time. They must also note the important dates mentioned on the DU PG admissions schedule. All the details are available on the website for interested candidates to stay updated.
The DU PG 5th admission list has been released recently by the University of Delhi (UoD) for all those candidates who are interested to take admission in DU.
DU PG 2022 5th Admission List: Important Dates
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, candidates can submit their applications for consideration against the fifth admission list till 28 December.
After interested candidates submit their applications, colleges and departments will verify and approve the admission of candidates from 27 December to 29 December.
Candidates are requested to pay the DU PG 2022 admission fees before 30 December. The paying of admission fees will help to confirm their admission to the colleges and departments.
These are all the important dates you should remember if you are participating in the DU PG 2022 admission. To know more about the admission process in detail, you must visit the website - admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG 2022 5th Admission List: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the DU PG 2022 5th admission list online:
Go to the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the link that states PG admissions on the homepage of the website.
Find the desired course's fifth merit list and click on it.
The DU PG fifth admission list will open on your screen.
Download the list from the website and save a copy of the same for your reference.
It is important to note that the fifth admission list has been released only for a few courses. All the details regarding this are available on the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: DU PG DU PG Merit List DU PG Admission
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.