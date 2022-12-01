Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registration Starts Today; Check Merit List Dates
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: The last date to apply for the admission process online is 23 December 2022.
Delhi Government will officially begin the registration process for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 today, on Thursday, 1 December 2022. Parents and guardians of the students can start applying for the admission process online, once the window opens on the website. It is important to note that the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 registration will take place on the website - edudel.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details for interested people to stay updated while the registration process takes place.
Guardians and parents must note down the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 registration dates. They are requested to complete the application process on time so the students can take admission. One can go through the details and register on the website - edudel.nic.in. According to the latest official details, the last date to register for the admission process is 23 December.
Parents are requested to stay alert after completing the registration process online. They must go through the selection lists carefully as they are announced by the Delhi Government, as per the scheduled dates.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important Details
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the initial list of candidates for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 will be declared on 20 January 2023. The second selection list will be released later.
It is important to note that the deadline for selection is 17 March 2023. One must go through the admission schedule carefully to know the details.
To apply for the admission process, it is important to note that the maximum age of the candidate has to be at least four years for nursery admission, five years for KG or pre-primary section, and a minimum of six years for Class 1 as of 31 March 2023.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Admission Process Schedule
Here are some important dates that parents and guardians must remember to complete the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 process on time:
Uploading details of students who registered for admission under open seats - 6 January 2023.
Uploading of marks - 13 January 2023.
First list of shortlisted candidates for the admission process - 20 January 2023.
Resolution of queries of parents against the first list - 21 to 30 January 2023.
Second selection list announcement - 6 February 2023.
Resolution of queries of parents against the second list - 8 to 14 February 2023.
Closing of admission process - 17 March 2023.
