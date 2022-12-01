Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registration Starts Today; Check Merit List Dates

Delhi Government will officially begin the registration process for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 today, on Thursday, 1 December 2022. Parents and guardians of the students can start applying for the admission process online, once the window opens on the website. It is important to note that the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 registration will take place on the website - edudel.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details for interested people to stay updated while the registration process takes place.

Guardians and parents must note down the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 registration dates. They are requested to complete the application process on time so the students can take admission. One can go through the details and register on the website - edudel.nic.in. According to the latest official details, the last date to register for the admission process is 23 December.