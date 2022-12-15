DU PG Admissions 2022: Third Merit Out, Steps To Download the Revised Schedule

DU Admissions 2022 Revised Schedule for Third Merit List: Delhi University (DU) has released the DU PG Admission 2022 third merit list on the official websites, admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested to take admission in different PG (post graduate) courses must download and check revised third merit list available on the aforementioned website.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to apply for the third merit list is Friday, 16 December 2022. The concerned departments or colleges would verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against 3rd Merit List till Saturday, 17 December 2022. The last date for payment against DU third merit list is till Sunday, 18 December 2022.

Following are the steps to download and check the DU Admissions 2022 Third Merit List.