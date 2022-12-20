NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Opt-out Option to Close; Details
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round: Know the important dates and complete schedule here.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to close the window for candidates to opt out from the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling today, Tuesday, 20 December. Candidates who do not want to participate in the NEET UG stray vacancy round are requested to opt out soon. It is important to note that the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round opt-out option is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.
All interested candidates should note that the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round opt-out window will close on Tuesday. They must complete the process on the website - mcc.nic.in soon if they want to save their security deposit amount. The window to opt-out will be closed soon and the candidates have to participate in the counselling process.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET UG stray vacancy round for interested candidates. All the details are available on the official website - mcc.nic.in so interested candidates can take a look at them.
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates
According to the latest official details from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), candidates who will take part in the NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit.
The choices exercised in the mop-up round of UG counselling 2022 will also be taken into consideration, as per the details. Interested candidates should take note of the latest details that are available on the site - mcc.nic.in.
The process of seat allotment for the stray vacancy round is decided to be officially held for two days. It will be conducted from 21 December to 22 December 2022.
The result for the stray vacancy round is decided to be declared on 23 December by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Candidates who will be shortlisted in the NEET UG stray vacancy round seat allotment list have to complete the reporting process from 24 December to 28 December. They have to report to the allotted institutes on the scheduled dates.
All candidates taking part in the NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round should take note of the details. The ones who want to opt out have time till Tuesday.
For all the latest details and updates regarding the stray vacancy round, one must keep a close eye on the website - mcc.nic.in.
