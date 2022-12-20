NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Opt-out Option to Close; Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to close the window for candidates to opt out from the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling today, Tuesday, 20 December. Candidates who do not want to participate in the NEET UG stray vacancy round are requested to opt out soon. It is important to note that the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round opt-out option is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

