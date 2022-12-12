ADVERTISEMENT

DU PG 2022 Third Admission List Today: Check admission.uod.ac.in; Details Here

DU PG Third Admission List 2022: Know how to download the merit list from admission.uod.ac.in today.

Raajwrita Dutta
The University of Delhi is getting ready to release the third admission list for postgraduate courses today, Monday, 12 December. Aspirants can check the DU PG 2022 third admission list on the official website, once released. The website that candidates should visit to check the PG third admission list is admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the admission list, candidates are requested to go through the important dates. All the latest details are available on the website for interested candidates who want to check.

The DU PG 2022 third admission list will be available soon on Monday. One must download the PDF from the website - admission.uod.ac.in and take a proper look at the list of shortlisted candidates. It is important to stay updated with the admission process and complete the required steps on time. Candidates must stay informed of the details.

The DU PG 2022 admission process schedule is also available on the official website. It is easier for the candidates to download the schedule from the website and take a look at the important dates.

DU PG 2022 Third Admission List: Admission Dates

According to the details available on the official website, candidates can register for admission against the DU PG 2022 third admission list from 13 December, 10 am, to 14 December, till 11:59 pm.

It is important to note that the DU PG admission list will be based on entrance or merit score. The list will include the name of the candidate, roll number, allotted department or college, combined rank, and category among others.

Candidates are requested to go through all the details on the DU PG third admission list carefully.

One has to complete the registration and upload all the relevant documents by the last date.

DU PG 2022 Third Admission List: How to Download

Here are the steps you need to follow to download the DU PG 2022 third admission list online:

  • Go to the website - admission.uod.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that states DU PG third admission list 2022 on the homepage.

  • Tap on the desired course's third merit list on the page.

  • The third merit list will display on your screen.

  • Download the DU PG merit list from the website and see if you have been shortlisted for the admission process.

  • Take a printout of the list if necessary, to take a proper look at the names whenever you are free.

Topics:  DU PG   DU PG Merit List   DU PG Admission 

