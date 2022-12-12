DU PG 2022 Third Admission List Today: Check admission.uod.ac.in; Details Here

The University of Delhi is getting ready to release the third admission list for postgraduate courses today, Monday, 12 December. Aspirants can check the DU PG 2022 third admission list on the official website, once released. The website that candidates should visit to check the PG third admission list is admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the admission list, candidates are requested to go through the important dates. All the latest details are available on the website for interested candidates who want to check.

