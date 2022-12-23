JEE Advanced 2023 Dates Released: Check Full Schedule & Other Details Here
JEE Advanced 2023 Dates Out: IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Guwahati has released the JEE Advanced 2023 dates on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates who have applied for the JEE Advanced Examination 2023 can check the full schedule on the aforementioned website. The JEE Advanced Exam 2023 will be conducted on 4 June 2023. There will be two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 and the duration of the examination will be 3 hours for each paper. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both the papers.
JEE Advanced Exam 2023: Full Schedule
Registration Start Date: 30 April 2023.
Registration End Date: 4 May 2023.
Last Date of Registration Fee: 5 May 2023.
Date of JEE Advanced Exam 2023: 4 June 2023.
Registration Date for Foreign Candidates: 24 April to 4 May 2023.
Last Date of Registration Fee for Foreign Candidates: 5 May 2023.
A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) no more than twice in each of two succeeding years and the date of birth of the candidates should be on or after 1 October 1998. There is a 5 years age relaxation for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories. Also, they must have been born on or after 1 October 1993.
