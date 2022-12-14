ADVERTISEMENT

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Revised Schedule Released, Details Here

Candidates can get approval and pay fees for the DU NCWEB admission 2022 till 16 December for the first list

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Revised Schedule Released, Details Here
The admission schedule for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) has been released by the Delhi University. Interested candidates can can check the DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU has released the revised schedule for admission 2022. As per the revised schedule, the first admission list was released yesterday, 13 December 2022. Candidates whose names will appear on the list can apply from today at 10 AM, 14 December 2022 till 15 December 2022, 11:59 PM.

The candidates must know that they will have to go through the verification process and approval of the admission process. The candidates who have applied against the first admission list will have to apply from 14 December to 16 December 2022, 1 PM.

The payment portal for the admission will be open till 16 December and the candidates will have to login to their PG admission portal for making the payment.

The second admission list is scheduled to be released on 19 December at the official website. The candidates will be able to take admissions from 20 December to 21 December 2022. The university will verify and approve the admission against the second admission list till 22 December 22 and the payment window will be open till the same date.

The third admission list will be released on 24 December and the admission process will begin on 26 December while the approval and payment process will continue till 28 December 2022.

