CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Declared: Check Website; How to Download Final Key

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) officially released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key on Thursday, 22 December 2022. The CLAT 2023 answer key is available on the official website for candidates to download. Candidates can download the final answer key from consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It has all the latest updates regarding CLAT 2023 that candidates should note. They must download the CLAT 2023 final answer key on time from the website.

According to the latest details, the provisional answer key was declared on 18 December 2022. The objection window against the CLAT provisional answer key was closed on 20 December 2022. The CLAT 2023 final answer key is based on the objections raised against the provisional answer key so candidates should download it soon from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.