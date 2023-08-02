DU BTech Admission 2023: Round 1 Allocation List To Be Out Today At uod.ac.in

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will release the first allocation list for DU BTech Admission 2023-24 session today, 2 August 2023. Candidates who have applied for admission to BTech courses at Delhi University can check the first merit list online on the official website at uod.ac.in. The merit list is expected to be put at 5 PM today.

The candidates whose names will be on the first merit list will have to report to the allotted college with an admission letter, necessary documents, and admission fee. Candidates from unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will have to visit the faculty of technology (FoT) department for physical verification of documents. The verification of documents for these categories will be conducted from 3 to 5 August (between 10 AM to 4 PM).