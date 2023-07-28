DU PG Admissions 2023 Registration Begins: Direct Link and Steps To Apply Here

Delhi University (DU) has started the registration process for the post graduate (PG) admissions for candidates who qualified the CUET PG 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to register for DU PG Admission 2023 must visit the official websites, du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
As per the DU PG Admission Schedule 2023, the first list of allotted seats will be released on 17 August 2023 at 5 pm. Candidates will get an opportunity to accept their seats latest by 20 August. Also, the candidates selected in the first allotment list must make the full fee payment by 22 August 4:59 pm, if they are interested in taking the admission.
DU PG Admission Schedule 2023: Important Dates
Here is the full DU PG Admission Schedule 2023.
Admission Process Started: 27 July
1st Allotment List Release Date: 17 August
Last Date To Accept 1st Allotment List Seats: 20 August
Last Date To Make Payment for 1st Allotment: 22 August
2nd Allocation List Release Date: 25 August, 5 pm
Last Date To Accept 2nd Allocation List Seats: 28 August
Last Date To Make Payment for 2nd Allocation: 30 August
Mid-entry Process Starts: 31 August, 5 pm
Mid-entry Process Ends: 1 September, 4:59 pm.
3rd Allocation List Release Date: 4 September
Last Date To Accept 3rd Allocation List Seats: 7 September
The class work for Delhi University Post Graduate Programs will commence from Friday, 1 September 2023, according to the Delhi University PG Schedule.
Steps To Apply for Delhi University PG Admissions on DU CSAS Portal
Visit the official website, du.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications and click on the direct link for DU CSAS Application.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your DU PG admission application form will show up.
Fill all the required details carefully.
Pay the application fee.
Upload the documents, if any.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy of the application form for future reference.
