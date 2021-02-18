Delhi Nursery Admission To Commence Today

Admission in Nursery Class of schools in Delhi will commence today. The admission process will go on till 4 March 2021.

As per the official notice by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the first list of students selected will be released on 20 March. It will be followed by the release of second list on 25 march, and subsequently the third list on 27 March 2021. The admission process is likely to conclude on 31 March.

A senior DoE official said, “No deviation from the notified schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission of the admission's application form.”