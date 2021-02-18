Delhi Nursery Admission To Commence Today
As per the notice by the DoE, the first list of students selected will be released on 20 March.
Admission in Nursery Class of schools in Delhi will commence today. The admission process will go on till 4 March 2021.
As per the official notice by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the first list of students selected will be released on 20 March. It will be followed by the release of second list on 25 march, and subsequently the third list on 27 March 2021. The admission process is likely to conclude on 31 March.
A senior DoE official said, “No deviation from the notified schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission of the admission's application form.”
Earlier in December 2020, the Delhi government was thinking of scrapping nursery admissions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this idea was opposed by school principals.
Schools are only allowed to charge a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 from parents as registration fee and it is not mandatory for parents to purchase the prospectus of the school, reported PTI.
As per the same report, the schools were asked to display the number of seats and their admission criteria by 15 February.
The official further stated that, “No school shall adopt the criterion abolished by the department, including charging a capitation fee or donations. Pre-schools or Montessori schools run by registered societies or trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow single admission process for their pre-school and main school, considering them as one institution.”
A monitoring cell under the chairmanship of Deputy Director (District) has been established in each district to ensure that schools in their respective district do not violate the guidelines.
(With inputs from IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.