CUET PG Result 2022: Date and Time, Steps To Download Scorecard
Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2022 exam can download the result on cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET PG 2022 results are expected to be released today, 26 September 2022 at or before 4pm. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2022 can download the results at cuet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Moreover, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M Jagadesh Kumar, has himself confirmed the date and time for the CUET PG result 2022. He tweeted, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students."
The candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to log in and get access to the results. The NTA will also be informing about the number of students who qualified for the exam out of the number of candidates who appeared for CUET PG 2022.
CUET PG 2022: Marking Scheme
In CUET PG 2022 exam, each question holds 4 marks.
Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer.
1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
No marks will be given or deducted for un-attempted questions.
If there are multiple correct options for an answer, 4 marks will be given to those who have attempted it correctly as per the final answer key.
If a question is dropped, 4 marks will be awarded to all the candidates.
How To Calculate CUET PG 2022 Percentage?
Percentile score in CUET PG = (100 x number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the session
How To Download CUET PG Result 2022?
Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on 'CUET PG Result 2022' link.
Enter the login details like application number and date of birth to login.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.
Topics: CUET CUET PG 2022
