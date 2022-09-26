CUET PG Result 2022 Declared on cuet.nta.nic.in; How To Download CUET Scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally declared the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 Result on the website for all the candidates today, on 26 September. The ones who appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates can finally check their respective results on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to view their CUET PG Result 2022 is cuet.nta.nic.in. The results were formally declared after 5 pm.

