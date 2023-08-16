CTET 2023 Admit Card Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card two days before the examination. The CTET 2023 exam will be conducted on 20 August and the admit card will be out on 18 August.
Candidates who have applied for the CTET Exam can download and check their hall tickets on the official website, ctet.nic.in by using their personal login credentials.
CTET 2023 Exam Date: When Will Be the Examination Conducted?
The CTET 2023 exam will be held in an offline OMR based mode on Sunday, 20 August 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm while as the afternoon shift start at 2:30 pm end at 5 pm.
CTET 2023 Admit Card Release Date: When Will Be the Hall Ticket Issued?
The CTET 2023 admit card will be released by CBSE two days before the examination on Friday, 18 August 2023.
CTET 2023 Exam: Qualification Criteria
There will be two papers in CTET Exam 2023 including Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who will qualify the CTET Paper 1 will be eligible to teach students from I to V classes. Those who will qualify the CTET Paper 2 can teach students from VI to VIII classes. Those candidates who will qualify both the papers will be eligible to teach students from I to VIII classes.
According to an official notice, "The applicants are informed that while applying for CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers."
Steps To Download the CTET 2023 Admit Card Via Direct Link
Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CTET 2023 admit card.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up.
Check the exam details like roll number and exam center carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.