COMEDK UGET 2023 Final Answer Key Releasing Today on 6 June: Download Here

COMEDK UGET 2023 Final Answer Key Releasing on 6 June: The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the final answer key of UGET 2023 today on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 at 12 pm.
Candidates who appeared in the COMDEK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 this year can download and check the final answer key on the official website, comedk.org to calculate their scores.
Earlier, the authorities released the COMDEK provisional answer key on 30 May 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise or challenge the provisional key till 1 June. After addressing all objections, COMEDK will issue the final answer key today and it will be non-objectionable.
This year COMDEK UGET Examination was conducted on 28 May 2023. Once the final answer key is released, the authorities will declare the COMEDK UGET Result 2023 on 10 June.
Follow this space regularly to get the latest updates on COMDEK UGET 2023.
How To Download COMDEK UGET Final Answer Key?
Go to the official website, comedk.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the COMDEK UGET Final Answer Key 2023.
A PDF file will open on your computer screen.
Check the answer key carefully.
Calculate your scores.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)