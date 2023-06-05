NEET UG 2023 OMR Response Sheets and Answer Key Out on neet.nta.nic.in; Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG Answer Key and OMR Response Sheets on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in on 4 June 2023. All those candidates who appeared in the NEET UG Exam 2023 this year for getting admission into various medical programs can download and check the answer key and response sheets on the aforementioned website by using their personal login details.

The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, 7 May 2023 across different examination centers of the country and outside.

As per an official notice , "National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –2023 for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India."