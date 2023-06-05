NEET UG 2023 OMR Response Sheets and Answer Key Out on neet.nta.nic.in; Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG Answer Key and OMR Response Sheets on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in on 4 June 2023. All those candidates who appeared in the NEET UG Exam 2023 this year for getting admission into various medical programs can download and check the answer key and response sheets on the aforementioned website by using their personal login details.
The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, 7 May 2023 across different examination centers of the country and outside.
As per an official notice , "National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –2023 for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India."
NEET UG Answer Key and OMR Response Sheets: Last Date
Candidates must know that the NEET UG answer key and answer sheets released are provisional and can be challenged and objected incase the candidates are not satisfied. For challenging the answer key or response sheets, students have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer/question challenged. The fee is non-refundable and won't be refunded.
The last date to challenge NEET UG answer key and response sheets is Tuesday, 6 June 2023 up to 11:50 pm.
NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023: Release Date
Once the concerned officials will address all the challenges and objections raised against the NEET UG provisional answer key, a final answer key will be released, which will be non-objectionable. The exact date of final answer key has not been confirmed yet.
How To Download NEET UG Answer Key 2023
Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the NEET UG answer key 2023.
You will be given options to check the answer key through application number & password or application number and date of birth.
Click on any of these link, a login page will open.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your answer key will show up on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully.
Raise objections if you have any.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
