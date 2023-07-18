COMEDK Allotment Result 2023 Releasing Today; Check the Counselling Details Here

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the allotment results for the first round of Engineering counselling on Tuesday, 18 July. It is important to note that the COMEDK allotment result 2023 for 1st round of Engineering counselling will be available on the official website: comedk.org. One must download the allotment result as soon as it is declared on the website and check the details mentioned on it.
The COMEDK allotment result 2023 for 1st round of Engineering counselling date and time are announced earlier by the exam-conducting body. To know more about the allotment result, you have to keep a close eye on the official website: comedk.org. It has all the latest details that you should know if you are waiting for the results to be declared.
One must go through the announcements about the COMEDK allotment result on the website before the link is activated by the officials. It is important to check the personal details carefully on the result after downloading it online.
COMEDK Allotment Result 2023 for 1st Round of Engineering Counselling: Important Dates
As per the latest official details, the COMEDK allotment result 2023 for 1st round of Engineering counselling will be announced today at 2 pm. One can download the result from the official website after the mentioned time.
It is important to note that selected candidates must make their decision and complete the fee payment from 18 July to 20 July, by 4 pm. Candidates are requested to report to their allotted colleges to finish the admission process from 18 July to 22 July, 12 pm.
One must complete the fee payment online via debit card, credit card, or net banking.
These are all the important dates and details that candidates should note. They are requested to complete the admission steps on time.
COMEDK Allotment Result 2023: How to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process all candidates should follow to download the COMEDK allotment result 2023 for 1st round of Engineering online:
Go to the official website - comedk.org
Tap on the active link that states COMEDK allotment result 2023 for Engineering counselling 1st round on the homepage.
The result PDF file will display on the screen when you click on the link.
Go through the candidates' names and roll numbers on the allotment result.
Download it from the website to your device.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)