ADVERTISEMENT

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result Released on hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2023 has been published. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result Released on hscap.kerala.gov.in
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has released the trial allotment result of Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions today on 13 June.

Candidates can check their selection on the official websites, admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in by using their personal login credentials like username and password.

Candidates must remember that they can check the trial allotment list till 15 June, 5 pm. If there will be any corrections, they must be done through the candidate's login on the aforementioned website, latest by 15 June. The first allotment list will be out on 19 June 2023.

According to DGE Kerala, "Candidates can check their trial allotment record by clicking on the link that reads “Click for Higher Secondary Admission” and logging in through Candidate Login-SWS window. They can also visit help desks in government and aided higher secondary schools near their homes."

Also Read

NEET UG 2023 Result Likely Today: Check neet.nta.nic.in; How to Download Results

NEET UG 2023 Result Likely Today: Check neet.nta.nic.in; How to Download Results
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the candidates login page.

  • Enter the required login details like username and password.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your plus one trial allotment result will appear.

  • Check the result.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

You can also click on the direct link to download and check the result.

Also Read

TS EdCET 2023 Results Declared: Download From edcet.tsche.ac.in; Latest Details

TS EdCET 2023 Results Declared: Download From edcet.tsche.ac.in; Latest Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×