Class 12 Board Exams From 8 April, Class 10 From 5 May: CICSE
CICSE will communicate the results of the board exams to the heads of the schools by July.
Class 12 (ISC) exams will begin on 8 April and conclude on 16 June, while Class 10 exams (ICSE) will start on 5 May and conclude on 7 June, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) announced on Monday, 1 March, as it issued the time table for the board examinations. .
According to PTI, CICSE will communicate the results of the board exams to the heads of the schools by July.
