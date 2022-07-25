CHSE Results 2022: Check chseodisha.nic.in; CHSE 12th Result 2022 To Be Out Soon

Odisha's Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Result 2022 is expected to be released soon on the website. The CHSE 12th Result 2022 is likely to be officially declared by the end of July 2022. State Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has announced that the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 will be announced by July-end. It is important to note that the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 will be available on the website, chseodisha.nic.in, once declared.

According to the latest details available, the CHSE 12th Result 2022 will be declared sometime next week on the website, chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates can download the CHSE Result 2022 from the website once released. The ones who had appeared for the exam are requested to keep a close eye on the mentioned website for the latest details.