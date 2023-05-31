CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science & Commerce to Release Today; Know Time

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is gearing up to declare the HSC or Plus Two board exam results today, Wednesday, 31 May. As per the latest official details available, the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce is scheduled to be released at 11 am on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the HSC or Plus Two board exams are requested to stay alert today if they want to go through their scores on time.
All concerned candidates should note that the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce will be released on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. As of now, it is confirmed that the scores will be announced at 11 am on 31 May. Any changes in the HSC or Plus Two board exam results time will be informed earlier.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will update important information about the Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams on its website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science & Commerce: List of Websites and Details
The list of websites that the candidates should check to download the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 once released is mentioned below:
chseodisha.nic.in
orissaresults.nic.in
The CHSE HSC or Plus Two board results for Science and Commerce download link will be activated on both sites. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on them.
Approximately, 3.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams this year. It is important to note that candidates can go through their marks online today.
The physical copies of the results will be distributed later on. Concerned candidates will be notified about the date soon.
They are patiently waiting to go through their CHSE Odisha Plus Two scores online to check if they have qualified for the final exams.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce: How to Download
Here are the steps you must follow to download the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce online:
Go to the website - chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
Tap on the activated Plus Two result link on the homepage.
Enter your board exam roll number and other details to log in to your account.
The CHSE Odisha 12th Result will display on your screen.
Go through your scores and personal details mentioned on the Class 12 result properly.
Download the scorecard from the website and save a copy on your device.
