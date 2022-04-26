Centre Writes to Rajasthan Govt Over Questions on Congress in Class XII Exam
The BJP has taken a dig at the state Congress government for ‘politicising education.’
The Union Ministry of Education on Monday, 26 April, wrote a letter to the Rajasthan Congress government, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, over six questions reportedly asked about the ‘achievements of Congress’ in a class 12 Political Science exam held on 21 April, reported PTI.
The Centre's Education Department sent news clippings over the issue along with the letter and referred to the question paper mentioned in the news reports as ‘self-explanatory.’
The letter stated,
“Comments and inputs of state government on the news item may be sent to the department.”
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government over the question paper and accused the party of ‘politicising education.’
What Were the Questions?
The questions asked in the exam about the Congress party are:
“Discuss in brief the Congress as a social and ideological alliance”
“Which party dominated the first three general elections in India?”
“How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha election?”
“Who gave the slogan garibi hatao?”
“The general election of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain the statement.”
“Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 General Election and what mandate did it get? Explain.”
However, an officer in the Union Education Ministry told The Indian Express that the intervention is a “routine” exercise adding that the Centre is only seeking more information.
(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express.)
