CBSE CTET 2021: Admit Card To Be Released Soon
Candidates can download their CTET 2021 admit cards in the first week of December 2021 at ctet.nic.in
The admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the first week of December 2021.
Candidates must note that the CTET 2021 admit card is a compulsory document to be carried on the day of the exam. If any student fails to produce it, he or she shall not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Hence, candidates must download their respective CBSE CTET 2021 admit cards from the official website of CTET mentioned above as soon as it is released.
Also, once the admit cards are downloaded , candidates must check their admit cards thoroughly. In case of any errors or discrepancies, candidates must contact the CTET Helpdesk at the earliest.
Additionally, all candidates are advised to go through the sample paper and mock tests for the best results before they appear for the CTET 2021 exam.
Candidates must note that those belonging to Shift 1 must report to the examination centre by 07:30 AM, whereas candidates belonging to Shift 2, must report till 12:30 PM.
Candidates must also remember to strictly adhere to the timings given as no latecomers will be allowed to appear for the exam.
Thus, for more details on the CBSE CTET 2021 exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website of at ctet.nic.in
