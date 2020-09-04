CBSE Compartment Exams for Class 10, 12 from 22 Sept: Details Here
The exams will be held from 22-28 September for Class 10, and 22-29 September for Class 12.
The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 3 September announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations.
The board also issued a set of guidelines for COVID-19 precautions alongside, stating the rules and regulations to be followed in the examination centres. Admit cards will be made available shortly according to the notice.
Here’s the full schedule and SOPs to be followed for class 12 examinations:
Here’s the full schedule for class 10 examinations:
Some of the precautionary protocols include asking students to carry their own sanitiser in water bottles and transparent bottles, maintaining strict physical distance norms and asking parents to make sure their children are not COVID positive.
Some other guidelines include following all instructions given in the admit cards and completing the practical examinations by 28 September 2020.
One can access further details at https://cbse.nic.in
Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court has asked CBSE to file an affidavit with the scheme in which the exams would be conducted by 7 September.
The petitioners informed the bench of the challenges associated with conducting examinations during a pandemic.
The advocate for CBSE argued that all safety measures were being followed and that instead of 500, 1,200 new centres have been put in place for students. He also mentioned that instead of 40, only 12 students would be placed in each room keeping in mind social distancing norms.
The bench adjourned the hearing to 10 September after hearing both sides.
