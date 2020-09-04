CBSE Compartment Exams for Class 10, 12 from 22 Sept: Details Here

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 3 September announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations.

The exams will be held from 22-28 September for Class 10, and 22-29 September for Class 12.

The board also issued a set of guidelines for COVID-19 precautions alongside, stating the rules and regulations to be followed in the examination centres. Admit cards will be made available shortly according to the notice.

Here’s the full schedule and SOPs to be followed for class 12 examinations: