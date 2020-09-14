CBSE Class 10,12 Compartment Exam Admit Cards Released

The Board issued a set of guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, stating the rules and regulations to be followed inside the examination centres

Some of the precautionary protocols include asking students to carry their own sanitiser and water in transparent bottles, maintaining strict physical distancing norms and asking parents to ensure their children are not COVID positive.

Some other guidelines include following all instructions given in the admit cards and completing the practical examinations by 28 September 2020.

One can access further details at https://cbse.nic.in