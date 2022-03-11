CBSE Class 12 Term-1 Results 2021-22 To Be Released Today: Details Here
The board is expected to declare the results at around noon.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release its Class 12th Term-1 examination results on Friday, 11 March, on its official website – cbse.nic.in. The board will declare the results for the 2021-22 batch at around noon.
Earlier, the Class 12 Term-1 results were scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 9 March. But as per sources, it could not be released on that date and was postponed to Friday.
While the Class 12 results will be out on Friday, Class 10 Term-1 results are expected to be out on Saturday, or Monday at the latest.
CBSE 12 Term-1 Results: Details
As per the statistics, 34 lakh students from Class 10 and 12 had registered for the Term 1 examination, which is 4 lakh more than the previous year.
The board is conducting the exams term-wise. The Term-1 exams were conducted in November-December and the Term-2 exams will be conducted from April 26. While the Term-1 paper was objective-based, the Term-2 papers will be subjective.
As per an official, "The board is ready with the results and they will be declared this week. Class XII results will be declared first, to be followed by Class X. CBSE will open links for the results probably late Wednesday or Thursday where students can get access to the marks they scored in various subjects. However, the consolidated/ final results will be declared along with the Term 2 results when the certificates will be issued."
Visit the official website for more updates regarding the Class 10 and 12 Term-1 results.
