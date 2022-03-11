CBSE Class 12 Term-1 Results 2021-22 To Be Released Today: Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release its Class 12th Term-1 examination results on Friday, 11 March, on its official website – cbse.nic.in. The board will declare the results for the 2021-22 batch at around noon.

Earlier, the Class 12 Term-1 results were scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 9 March. But as per sources, it could not be released on that date and was postponed to Friday.

While the Class 12 results will be out on Friday, Class 10 Term-1 results are expected to be out on Saturday, or Monday at the latest.