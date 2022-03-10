CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 Likely to Release on 11 March: Check Here
The CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 can be downloaded from the official website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Term 1 results 2022 on Friday, 11 March 2022.
After the results are officially released on the website, students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 examination can check their respective results on the CBSE official site - cbse.nic.in.
The results will also be available on CBSE's other website - cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their results on both websites once they are released on 11 March 2022.
It is also likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 results two days after the release of Class 12 results.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Important Details
The board had decided to divide the academic year for Class 12 into two parts in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE had announced that each year will cover half of the syllabus.
The Class 12 Term 1 Examination that covered 50 percent of the syllabus was conducted in the months of November and December in 2021. The format of the paper was multiple-choice questions (MCQ).
Initially, the results were supposed to be declared earlier. However, the board stated that they had to conduct multiple verifications to rule out the possibility of cheating or overwriting, so the declaration of results took more time.
Students will not be provided with any physical mark sheet for Class 12 Term 1 result. They will have to download their results from the official website of CBSE.
CBSE Releases CTET Results
The students should also note that they will not be marked pass or fail in the Term 1 results.
They will have to wait for the final results that will comprise of term 1 and term 2 marks combined with internal and practical marks.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Steps To Check
Once the CBSE Class 12 results are declared on 11 March 2022, students can follow the following steps to check their marks online:
Visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
After the homepage opens, click on the link that states "CBSE Class Result".
Enter your Roll Number and other required details to log in.
Click on Submit after verifying all the details that you have entered.
Your CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result will display on the screen.
Download the result from the website and save a copy.
You can also take a printout.
