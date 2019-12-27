CBSE 2020: Download Class 12 Maths Sample Paper from cbse.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams will commence from 15 February 2020. The mathematics board exam for Class 12 students will be held on 17 March 2020. Students will have to appear for the mathematics exam as well as the practical or projects.
The CBSE Class 12 maths written exam will consist of a total of 80 marks. There will be a practical exam of 20 marks. Till now, CBSE had been taking only one written examination of 100 marks for mathematics, however, according to the new exam pattern, it has been divided into 80 marks for written test and 20 marks for practicals. Students will be given three hours to solve the maths written examination.
CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Sample Paper and Exam Pattern
CBSE 12th Mathematics question paper will consist of 36 questions, which will be divided into four sections: A, B, C and D.
20 questions of 1 mark each will be asked in section A. At the same time, there are 6 questions in section B, which are all 2 marks each. Section C consists of 6 questions of 4 marks each. Lastly, there will be 4 questions in section D, each question will carry 6 marks.
Here is the sample paper: CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Written Exam Sample Paper
CBSE has released sample papers for every subject for Class 12 and Class 10 students. By solving the sample papers, students get an overview of the exam pattern and it makes revision for the exam easier and more effective.
