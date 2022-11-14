BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 to be Released Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to announce the result for the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination today, 14 November 2022. As per the exam calendar released by the commission, 14 November is the tentative date for the release of BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022.

The BPSC exam was conducted on 8 May 2022 and it stood cancelled due to a paper leak thus students had to appear for a re-exam on 30 September 2022. The provisional answer key has already been published and students could raise objections till 12 October.

This year, over 6 lakh students registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar. As per BPSC officials, around 4.75 lakh candidates appeared in the re-examination. The examination was conducted to fill up 802 vacancies in various state departments.

The final answer key may also be released along with the results.