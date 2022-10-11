BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam Result Declared -Details

BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) has announced the final results of the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam (written & interview) can download and check their final results from the website by following some easy steps that are later mentioned in the post.

Candidates must remember that the total number of candidates who qualified the written exam and were eligible for the interview round of the examination is 693, out of which 688 faced the interview. After the interview round, a provisional merit list was released by the concerned authorities that included the aggregate scores of written exam and the interview round.