BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Began on 4 July, Details Here

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has begun the registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examination. The registrations began yesterday itself, 4 July 2022.

The application form for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 is available on the official website at bitsadmission.com. Candidates who have already appeared and passed the BITSAT session 1 exam can register for the BITSAT session2 exam.

The last date to apply for BITSAT session 2 exam is 20 July. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be held in online mode from 3 to 7 August.

Students who didn't pay the online registration fee for separate session 1 and session 2 are required to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate).