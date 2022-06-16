BITSAT 2022: Test Centre Allotment Announced, Check on Official Website
Follow the steps to check the centres allotted for the test.
The test centre allotment for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 has been announced. Candidates who had registered for the exam can check the centre they were allotted on the official website at bitsadmission.com.
Candidates can use their application number and password to check the test centre allotment for BITSAT 2022. Candidates must remember that they will not be allowed to change the allotted BITSAT exam centre.
The BITSAT 2022 slot booking will begin on 17 June 2022. Applicants can complete their slot booking for BITSAT 2022 with their preferred exam date and slot. The last date to complete the BITSAT 2022 slot booking is 22 June. The admit card for BITSAT 2022 will be issued on 25 June.
BITSAT 2022: How To Check Test Centre
Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to find out about BITSAT-2022 Test City"
You will have to enter your application number and password to log in.
Check the allotted test center.
The BITS Pilani will conduct the BITSAT 2022 session 1 between 2 and 9 July, while session 2 of BITSAT will be conducted from 3 to 7 August 2022. BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held online.
