BITSAT 2021 Registration Commences: Check Exam Fee, Eligibility

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has commenced the registration process for its online entrance exam, BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on its official website: https://www.bitsadmission.com/.
BITSAT is an entrance exam to secure admission in BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. It is conducted for admission to BE, BPharma, and MSc courses.
BITSAT 2021: Eligibility
In order to be eligible for the admission, the candidates should have passed class 12 examination from a recognised Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and adequate proficiency in English.
Note: Candidates who want admission to BPharma course should have passed the Class 12 examination from a recognised Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and adequate proficiency in English.
All the candidate should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology subjects in the class 12 exam.
Students who have obtained first ranks in their respective board examinations will be directly eligible for admission to the course of their choice, irrespective of the marks they have obtained in BITSAT.
BITSAT 2021: Application Fee
Male candidates applying for BITSAT 2021 have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,400. Whereas, the female candidates have to pay Rs 2,900 for applying. Candidates who select Dubai as their exam centre, have to pay an application fee of Rs 7,000.
BITSAT Important Dates
- Last date to apply for BITSAT - 29 May 2021, till 5 pm.
- Application form editing/correction window - 27 to 31 May.
- Test centre allotment - 2 June 2021
- Hall tickets/admit cards - 14 June 2021
- BITSAT Online Test - 24 to 30 June
Note : The dates mentioned above are tentative.
