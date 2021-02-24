BITSAT 2021 Registration Commences: Check Exam Fee, Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the admission, the candidates should have passed class 12 examination from a recognised Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and adequate proficiency in English.

Note: Candidates who want admission to BPharma course should have passed the Class 12 examination from a recognised Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and adequate proficiency in English.

All the candidate should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology subjects in the class 12 exam.