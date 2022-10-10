ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar NEET PG: Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Counselling Withdrawn, Details

According to an official notification released by BCECEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, the Bihar NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 counselling has been withdrawn. The concerned authorities took the decision in view of some technical error due to which candidates were facing difficulties in choice filling process.

Candidates must remember that the Bihar NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2022 was announced on Saturday, 8 October. Now that the result has been withdrawn, the concerned authorities have decided to start the choice filling process again and release a fresh seat allotment result. The previous choice filling by candidates has been considered null & void and all the eligible, registered and qualified candidates have to go through a new choice filling process necessarily.

Bihar NEET PG 2022: Revised Result Date for Round 1 Seat Allotment

According to a revised schedule, the Bihar NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website,bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on Monday, 10 October 2022. Also, the document verification will be done from Tuesday, 18 October to Thursday 20 October 2022.

Bihar NEET PG 2022: Result Date for Round 2 Seat Allotment

According to an official schedule available on the website, the Bihar NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on Thursday, 3 November 2022. The process of document verification will be held from Friday, 4 November to Sunday, 6 November 2022.

