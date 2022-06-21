Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 Scheduled To Be Held on 23 June Postponed, Check Details
Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 has been postponed due to some unavoidable situations. Check details about the fresh dates
Due to some unavoidable circumstances, The Bihar CET (combined entrance test) for enrollment into B.Ed 2022 has been postponed by the The Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The Bihar State level common entrance test for B.Ed (Bihar CET-B.Ed) 2022 was previously scheduled for 23 June 2022.
The decision of postponement of Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 exam was taken due to some unavoidable situation in the Bihar State. The students were not able to download the admit card since the Internet services had been snapped in the Bihar State since 17 June.
No further information has been provided by The Lalit Narayan Mithila University regarding the new exam date for Bihar CET B.Ed exam 2022. However, the students should keep on checking the official website (biharcetbed-lnmu.in) for revised exam dates of Bihar CET B.Ed 2022.
Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022: Important Points
The Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 is State level examination through which students are being enrolled into a two-year B.Ed course available in different colleges and universities of the state.
Earlier the Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 exam was scheduled for 23 June from 11 am to 1 pm.
The Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 was postponed considering some unavoidable situations in the state. The internet services were blocked in the state due to which most of the students were not able to download their Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 admit cards.
Approximatley 1,91,929 candidates have registered for the Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022.
The CET- B.Ed will be held in 11 cities of Bihar across 325 examination centres.
The total number of male candidates who have applied for Bihar CET-B.Ed is 94211.
The total number of female candidates who have applied for Bihar CET-B.Ed is 97718.
Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 Postponed: Official Notification
The Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 is being held by LN Mithila University (LNMU) for the first time. Due to unavoidable situations, the LNMU had to postpone the Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 that was to be held on 23 June.
The decision was taken after nearly 30,000 students complained about not being able to download the admit cards from the official site, biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The reason for error in downloading admit cards for CET-B.Ed 2022 was poor internet services in the several districts of the Bihar State. The internet services in Bihar were suspended on 17 June due to some unavoidable reasons.
According to the State Nodal Officer of CET- B Ed, Ashok Kumar Mehta, the decision regarding postponment of Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 was taken through an online meeting of vice chancellors of universities and divisional commissioners.
