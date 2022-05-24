Goa CET 2022 Registration Begins on Website, Know How To Apply and the Dates
Goa CET 2022 registration process is scheduled to end on 10 June 2022
The Goa Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has officially begun the registration process for the Goa CET 2022 on Monday, 23 May 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for the Goa CET 2022 can do so by visiting the official website. The website contains all the latest details and updates so the candidates are requested to keep checking. The Goa CET 2022 applications have begun on goacet.in. Candidates need to go to the official website and register themselves online.
Important details such as registration dates and application fee information are also available on the official website goacet.in. Candidates who have plans to appear for the Goa CET 2022 are requested to go through all the details and complete the registration process on time. The steps to apply are also simple so the candidates will not face many problems.
It is crucial for the candidates to remember the registration deadline and other details so that they can appear for Goa CET 2022.
Goa CET 2022: Important Details
As per the Goa Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), the last date to register for the Goa CET 2022 is 10 June 2022. The application process has already started on 23 May 2022.
Candidates who want to sit for the Goa CET 2022 need to remember that they need to finish the application process within the deadline and any registration after the end date will not be accepted.
All the latest details about the application fee are available on the website goacet.in for the candidates to take a look. It is to be noted that everyone appearing for the exams needs to carry their admit cards.
The Goa CET 2022 admit cards are also available on the official website so the candidates can download them after completing the application form fill-up process.
Goa CET 2022 Registration: How To Complete the Application Process
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the Goa CET 2022:
Go to the official website goacet.in.
Register yourself by providing the required details and fill out the application form.
After completing the form fill-up process, upload scanned copies of the required documents and pay the application fee online.
Choose the examination centre of your convenience.
Download the admit card from the website and also take a printout of the application form.
