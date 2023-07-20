ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical 2023 Result Out At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical 2023 Result Out At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical 2023 result has been released today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Bihar BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical 2023 Result Out At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar Polytechnic Result 2023 today, 20 July 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination 2023 for Polytechnic Engineering and Para Medical (Matric & Intermediate) can check and download their results from the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter the required details to log in to the official portal. The candidates will probably have to enter Roll Number and Date of Birth to access their rank cards online. The DCECE exam 2023 was conducted on 24 and 25 June 2023.

Below is a step-by-step guide for candidates' reference to download the Bihar Polytechnic, Paramedical Result 2023.

Also Read

UGC NET 2023 Results to Be Declared Soon: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

UGC NET 2023 Results to Be Declared Soon: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download Bihar DCECE 2023 Result?

  1. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Rank Card of DCECE[PE/PM/PMM]-2023”

  3. A new page will pop up on the screen

  4. You can click on the result link available there

  5. Enter your login details

  6. The Bihar DCECE 2023 Result will appear on the screen.

  7. You can download or take a printout for future use.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 479 Draw Declared; Know the Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 479 Draw Declared; Know the Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  Bihar DCECE Result 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×