AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021: AACCC to Begin Round 2 Registration from Today

AYUSH NEET: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will commence the registrations for AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) round 2 counselling 2021 from Friday, 25 February 2022.

Candidates willing to register for the same can do it on the official website of AACCC: aaccc.gov.in.