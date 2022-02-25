ADVERTISEMENT

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021: AACCC to Begin Round 2 Registration from Today

Check the schedule of AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 counselling here.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 2021 Dates</p></div>
AYUSH NEET: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will commence the registrations for AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) round 2 counselling 2021 from Friday, 25 February 2022.

Candidates willing to register for the same can do it on the official website of AACCC: aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates

Here's the schedule for second round counselling.

  • Registration and Payment: 25 February to 02 March 2022, till 03 pm (Payment facility to be available till 06 pm IST)

  • Choice Filling/ Locking: 26 February to 02 March, till 11:55 pm (Choice Locking from 03 pm to 11:55 pm on 02 March)

  • Processing of Seat Allotment: 03 to 04 March 2022

  • Publication of Seat Allotment Result: 05 March 2022

  • Reporting to allotted institute 06 to 14 March 2022

How to Apply for AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021?

  • Visit the official website of AACCC: aaccc.gov.in

  • Click on 'UG Counselling'

  • You will be directed to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling webpage

  • Click on Round 2 registration link on the homepage

  • Enter your registered Email address and mobile number

  • Register your self and pay the registration fees

  • Save your counselling registration details

About AYUSH NEET Counselling

AYUSH NEET UG counselling is begin conducted for admission to Under Graduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) courses for All India Quota seats including Government, Government Aided, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and National Institutes.

