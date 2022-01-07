Ashoka Uni Co-Founders Step Down From Board After Facing CBI Probe for Fraud

Days after the two brothers were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for fraud, Ashoka University co-founders Vineet Gupta and Pranav Gupta on Thursday, 6 January stepped down from all boards and committees of the varsity.

The Guptas also serve as the directors of a Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company Parabolic Drugs Ltd, and have been booked for allegedly defrauding the the Central Bank of India and other banks of Rs 1,626 crore.