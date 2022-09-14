AP TET 2022 Result to Release Today at aptet.apcfss.in
Candidates who appeared for the AP TET 2022 exam can follow the steps here to download the result
Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 Result today, 14 September 2022 at 5 PM.
According to the official schedule, the APTET final result will be releasing today, 14 September 2022 and the answer key was released on 12 September 2022. After the release of the result, candidates will be able to download it from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.
The AP TET 2022 provisional answer key was released on 31 August 2022 and candidates were allowed to raise objections from 1 to 7 September 2022.
Candidates from the general category must score 60 percent and above if they are willing to pass the APTET 2022 exam. The candidates from BC and SC, ST, PwD and Ex-servicemen category have to secure 50 percent and 40 percent respectively to pass the APTET exam.
The exam for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 was conducted from 6 to 21 August 2022. APTET helps determine the eligibility of candidates to teach students from Classes 1 to 8.
How to Check AP TET 2022 Results?
Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.
On the homepage, click on AP TET 2022 result link.
You will have to enter the login details and then submit the form.
Check the score carefully and download the result.
Take a printout for future reference.
