AP TET 2022 Result to Release Today at aptet.apcfss.in

Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 Result today, 14 September 2022 at 5 PM.

According to the official schedule, the APTET final result will be releasing today, 14 September 2022 and the answer key was released on 12 September 2022. After the release of the result, candidates will be able to download it from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 provisional answer key was released on 31 August 2022 and candidates were allowed to raise objections from 1 to 7 September 2022.