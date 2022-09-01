AP TET Answer Key 2022 Released: How To Check; Direct Link, and PDF Here
AP TET Answer Key 2022 Released: Here are the steps to download and calculate the scores.
APTET or Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2022 has been released for all the exams that were conducted from 06 August to 21 August 2022. All the candidates who appeared in the AP TET Exam 2022 can now download and check the AP TET 2022 answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in by following the direct link and steps mentioned ahead in this article.
Candidates must remember that besides the answer key, AP TET response sheets have been also published on the website. Hence, they can use the answer key and response sheets to caculate their AP TET 2022 scores. According to the AP TET 2022 marking scheme, candidates will get 1 mark against each correct answer and as far as we know there will not be any negative marking for wrong answers.
AP TET Exam is conducted annually to make candidates eligible for various teaching posts in the state. The final cut-off marks will decide if the candidate qualifies for the AP TET or not.
Candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be objected or challenged by them if they are not satisfied with the answers. They would be allowed to raise their objections from 01 to 7 September 2022.
AP TET Answer Key 2022 Released: How To Check the Scores Using the Direct Link Below?
Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, click on the direct links for AP TET Question Papers, Response Sheets or Answer Key as per your requirement.
Once you click any of these links, a PDF file will open.
Download and check to calculate your AP TET 2022 scores.
Take a print out for future references.
AP TET Exam 2022: Result Date and Important Details
If media reports are to be believed, the APTET Result 2022 is likely to be declared by 14 September 2022. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same. AP TET Answer key has been released for both papers 1 & 2. Candidates who qualify paper 1 will be eligible to teach students of classes 1 to 5 while as those who will clear the paper 2 can teach classes 6th to 8th. Candidates who will be successful in qualifying both the papers will become eligible to teach all the students of classes 1 to 8.
