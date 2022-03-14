AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022 Released by NTA on Official Website: Details Here
Here are the steps to download the results and other important details pertaining to the AISSEE Class 6 results.
The revised results for the Class 6 All India Sainik School Entrance Exam has been released after considerations in the gender category and the final answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AISSE results for Classes 6 and 9 on 9 March 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website, aisse.nta.nic.in. In order to log into the site, students must enter the application number and date of birth as mentioned on the form.
Students who clear the AISSEE entrance test will get admissions into Sainik schools according to the counselling norms set by the Sainik School Society.
As per the official notification by the NTA, "The eligibility criteria, self-declaration and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Sainik School Society at subsequent stages of the admission process."
AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022 Released: How To Check
Visit the official website at aisse.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'AISSEE 2022-NTA score'
A new page will open; fill in your login details and security pin.
The AISSEE Class 6 results will be displayed on the screen.
You can check and download the results for future use.
The NTA had conducted the AISSEE exams on 9 January 2022 in pen-and-paper mode in 360 centers spread around 167 cities across India. The exam was conducted for students who wished to get admissions in Classes 6 and 9 in 33 schools of the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.